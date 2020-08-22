Ultimate Collection of Tamil Hit Movie, Tamil Songs, Video Songs, Latest Tamil Songs, Romantic Tamil Songs, Old Tamil Songs in a Single Application.

*Tamil new Movies

*Tamil old Movies

*Tamil Live Tv

*Tamil Web Series

*Ajith Movies

*Vijay Movies

DISCLAIMER:

Free Tamil Movies is a third party streaming player app, not a downloader.

All the content is provided by YouTube services. Therefore, The app does not have direct control over the content displayed.