Tamil SMS & GIF Images/Videos for Android

By Binu Free

Developer's Description

By Binu

Tamil SMS app is a collection of Tamil sms text quotes, GIF Images and Videos in Tamil font (50000+). We provide a simple & elegant way to save your favorite text messages/Images and share them with rest of the world through SMS, Email, Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Hike and more.

Your favorite Tamil SMS app has been redesigned completely. Hope you like it.

Features

* 50+ Categories (Good Morning, Good Evening, Good Night, Friendship, Tamil, Philosophy, Love, Poem, Confidence, Sad, Social, Family, Jokes, Common, Birthday Wishes, Diwali Wishes, Religion, Christmas, Pongal, New year, Cinema comedy images, Tips and more)

* Now the app support GIF images and Videos to share.

* 50000+ messages/Images (growing up daily)

* Easy Login through facebook and google feature

* 100% free application.

* Add messages/images to favorites list.

* Post videos, quotes, images on Tamil SMS app along with your name.

* Best user friendly UI

* Single click Forward, Share, Like, Favorite

* Latest, Popular and Favorite SMS quick access menus

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.6.2

General

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 6.6.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

