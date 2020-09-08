The bearded man wearing a green suit and a hat has come on your smartphone or tablet after you have downloaded for free the newest Talking St. Patrick's Elf game, and wants to become your friend. He is so chatty that it will be hard for you to stop him from repeating your words. Since this is your new pal, he will welcome you into his home, and let you rest in the living room. There he has a fairy keeping him company, and if you tap on it, she will fly all over the place and sprinkle magic dust. If you want your kids to learn to count until ten, then you should tap on the music box, and the numbers will appear. The popular talking St. Patricks elf is so sweet that he will let you slap him, or poke his foot. It will be hilarious watching him hopping on only one leg. Did you know that he is multi-talented? He is best at dancing, playing the violin, as well as the flute. You will know how comfortable he is with you when you see him fart. The coolest talking St. Patricks elf is here to have fun with you.

Instructions:

Talk to your new friend, the St. Patricks elf, and he will repeat what you have said

Collect coins by playing mini games and you will open the locked rooms

Poke his leg or slap him until he sees stars

Take your best pal to the gym or have a blast together in the playground

Help the St. Patricks elf keep his hygiene and he will play some instrument for you

Grab this extraordinary opportunity and have the latest Talking St. Patrick's Elf app on your smartphone or tablet. He is just another regular man, he needs to go to the bathroom, although brushing teeth and taking showers arent his things. In order to keep up with your tempo, he needs to get a good night sleep. When you tap on the fairy playing the flute he will start snoring and dreaming about his pot of gold. It is highly important for him to stay fit. This red-bearded man adores running on the treadmill. If you are looking for a way to have some fun, then you have come to the right place. In front of his house is a gorgeous yard, where he likes to spend his free time. Playing with a ball, or hanging around with his friend, the bee, is his favorite thing. You will enjoy chatting with this interesting talking St. Patricks elf while he is jumping on the trampoline.

With the popular Talking St. Patrick's Elf app you will be able to collect coins in order to open as many rooms as you can. While you are playing one of the many interesting mini games, coins will come onto your account. The most vicious enemies are insects, who are trying to destroy our planet, so you should help your cool hero defend it from them. Play the top Bugs Killer game and you will see how the time flies with it. For the most fun, play the fantastic Cowboy Math Survive, and help the courageous cowboy do his calculations correctly while avoiding the devious obstacles in the desert. The top Make Runners Safe app is one of a kind. And you can be the one who will stand out from the rest if you reach the highest score. This will require you to help two or three heroes simultaneously overcome all the obstacles. Exercise the speed of your fingers with the latest Tiles Run. You are constantly running out of time and there is no room for mistake. This awesome Talking St. Patrick's Elf game will let you play the best Clever Squirrel Jump. Here, you are to assist the cute animal reach the highest grid and avoid all the vicious enemies. Persons of all ages will be thrilled with this unique and amazing app, so get it now, and let the fun begin!

-In-app purchases will get you many coins