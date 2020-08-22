Join or Sign In

Talking & Dancing Ganesha for Android

By Little Angel Free

Developer's Description

By Little Angel

Known with different names, Vinayaka, Ganapati, Ganesha is one of the best known and most worshiped Hindu God. He is worshiped all around the world specially in India, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Nepal.

We bring you this app specially for Ganesh Chaturthi. This Ganesh Chaturthi enjoy this festival with Talking Dancing Ganesha app.

App features:

- Ganesha will perform different dances on tapping Dance Button.

- Ganesha will talk and repeat what you say. Ganesha hears and talk all that you say to Ganesha.

- Ganesha will Bless you on tapping the Bless Button.

- You can perform complete aarti of Lord Ganesha on Tapping Aarti button.

- There are total 3 avtar of Ganesha, you can switch to any of the Ganesha avtar anytime.

- Ring the temple bell with soothing bell sound.

- Play the Ganesha Aarti anytime by tapping Aarti button.

- Beautiful Ganpati Wallpapers available for your phone screen.

- Ganesha Live Wallpaper designed to make it more real and lively on your phone scree.

- Low battery consuming Ganpati Live wallpaper.

- Share any Ganpati wallpaper with your friends and family.

All the Ganesha Bhakt and followers of Ganesha must have this application. Children loves playing with Talking Dancing Ganesha.

We'll regularly bring more and more updates to the app, so please keep updating.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
