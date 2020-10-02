Join or Sign In

Talk With Ryan - Call & Chat Simulator 2021 for Android

By QualityTeam.Devs Free

Developer's Description

By QualityTeam.Devs

Great fun with prank calling app Ryan in front of friends and family.

In this app you will receive prank call from Ryan in such a realistic way that no one can guess that its fake. Enjoy Prank calling app

You can receive calls and messages from any toys reviewer. All you have to change the name and country.

You can also receive call and messages from your friends or any person in the world.

You can also teach children how to receive calls From Ryan.

We built this app with artificial intelligence to try to simulate intelligent conversation with you. Chat Bot will help you to relax, creates joy for you, will answer all your questions. This is a nice pastime when you are bored or curious to find out how an robot tries to mimic a human being. Support multiple languages.

DISCLAIMER: This app is just for fun. If you pretend that Ryan or any other person is calling you, Its all on your behalf. We are not responsible of any thing

Full Specifications

What's new in version 33.1

General

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 33.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4W and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

