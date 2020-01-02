Talk to the dead

Do you ever get the feeling someone on the other side is trying to get a message to you? With loved ones who have died it's not as easy as picking up the phone. Look out for these signs that someone in spirit wants your attention

This is a software that helps you to talk to the dead by different ways. You can send messages in private message box to be read by the dead. This also gives opportunity to chat to the dead by various ways such as random words dream state music designed to connect to your past and majorly random needle showing you status of yes and no which might give you the answer about what dead are trying to say to you as the results are completely random

These messages can also be read from people of other side as we have created it as intersecting point If you are lucky enough you can become one of those who have recived messages from other side

Based on EVP technology (communication with the dead). Promotes psychic abilities, psychic trance states and the practice extended states of consciousness.

How It's Made?

Based on Random number generation every time it creates unique random number in different form so that you can communicate from other side as these random number cant be predicted by any one and even scientist believe them to be used for multidimensional communication

How to use

- Put on the headphones.

- You need to be relax.

- Tap on the button to select method of communication of your choice

- Close your eyes.

- Believe...

Feature

- Based on 11 high quality audio streams.

- Volume slider for all streams.

- Allows you to communicate with the spirits of dead people.

- Psychic ability develops.

- Easy-to-use.

Different from Dead Speak version

- New graphics.

- Best audio quality quality.

Credit to Artist