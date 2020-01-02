X

Talk To The Dead | Revelation for Android

By Game Soul Studios Free

Developer's Description

By Game Soul Studios

Talk to the dead

Do you ever get the feeling someone on the other side is trying to get a message to you? With loved ones who have died it's not as easy as picking up the phone. Look out for these signs that someone in spirit wants your attention

This is a software that helps you to talk to the dead by different ways. You can send messages in private message box to be read by the dead. This also gives opportunity to chat to the dead by various ways such as random words dream state music designed to connect to your past and majorly random needle showing you status of yes and no which might give you the answer about what dead are trying to say to you as the results are completely random

These messages can also be read from people of other side as we have created it as intersecting point If you are lucky enough you can become one of those who have recived messages from other side

Based on EVP technology (communication with the dead). Promotes psychic abilities, psychic trance states and the practice extended states of consciousness.

How It's Made?

Based on Random number generation every time it creates unique random number in different form so that you can communicate from other side as these random number cant be predicted by any one and even scientist believe them to be used for multidimensional communication

How to use

- Put on the headphones.

- You need to be relax.

- Tap on the button to select method of communication of your choice

- Close your eyes.

- Believe...

Feature

- Based on 11 high quality audio streams.

- Volume slider for all streams.

- Allows you to communicate with the spirits of dead people.

- Psychic ability develops.

- Easy-to-use.

Different from Dead Speak version

- New graphics.

- Best audio quality quality.

Credit to Artist

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.3

General

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 8.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping