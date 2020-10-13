Join or Sign In

Talk To DAmelio Dixie - Call/Chat Simulator for Android

By Appdevevo Free

Developer's Description

By Appdevevo

We built this app with artificial intelligence to try to simulate intelligent conversation with dixie DAmelio.

dixie D'Amelio Bot will help you to relax, creates joy for you, will answer all your questions. This is a nice pastime when you are bored or curious to find out how an robot tries to mimic a human being. Support multiple languages.

This version fake chat for Android with preinstalled knowledge base that is used as an Interesting, funny and kind answers, on the contrary, will be transferred to the main knowledge base and have priority when choosing the appropriate answer .

In addition to the dialogue, tiktoker charlie chat bot can tell jokes, interesting facts, and even tips on how to meet women. There is a special menu on the bottom left corner.

This app is Fake Call dixie D'Amelio Prank is a useful tool which can pretend that dixie D'Amelio is calling to you. Thanks to incoming phone call you can leave the meeting or stop an uncomfortable conversation. It's the best way to avoid unwanted talks or events.

Fake call uses standard ringtone. It shows original phone call screen from Android system. Everyone will think that you have a real incoming phone call!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.00

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.2.00

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
