Taiwander's Taiwanese Fun Game for iOS

By AYA KONDO Free

Taiwanese language (Ti-g) in the guessing game.

Take a train around the island, collect local famous products, and learn about Taiwan Geography.

There are many cute animations and illustrations that children like.

Taiwander will do cute moves and speak Taiwanese to encourage you. The more you play, Taiwander will be more HAPPY! Let's make Taiwaders stomach full (After one day, Taiwander will become hungry again !).

Include over 400 rich words and examples! All are supplemented with illustrations.

There are 20 stations in total! Several kinds of train animations that attract attention.

With the Chinese character ON/OFF button, it is easy to learn the alphabets of Taiwanese (Tai Lo / Taiwanese Minnanese Roman alphabet).

All Taiwanese/English/Chinese comparisons is included, so everyone can enjoy it. Taiwanese families can also learn English too !

Travel Taiwanese (Nittyu publishing, 2007) author Kondo Aya's editing, Taiwanese Tn, Kak-hun's correction, Makes it easy to learn the correct Taiwanese and writing.

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
