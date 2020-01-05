X

Taiwan News Free - Daily Updates & Latest Info for iOS

By Topbuzz Free

Developer's Description

By Topbuzz

Latest breaking Taiwan News in English Today at your fingertips, with notifications support! Taiwan is susceptible earthquakes and typhoons, and the app will keep you updated on the newest developments on those fronts. In addition, stay informed on the Taiwan entertainment scene with celebrity updates including Jay Chou, Rainie Yang and other stars. News on sports, economy, education, banking, technology, including company news on the country's top tech companies such as TSMC, Asus, Quanta computer and more. Individual news sections dedicated to top cities New Taipei, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Taipei, Taoyuan, Tainan, Hsinchu, and more.

Main features include:

* Latest Taiwan News in English now plus local news updates from New Taipei, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Taipei, Taoyuan, Tainan, Hsinchu, Keelung, Chiayi and Changhua

* News on top Taiwanese corporations & celebrities

* Informative and interesting videos on Taiwan, including travel & food topics

* Notifications support so you do not miss the important news headlines

Please note that the Pro version of the app has the following advantages vs this Free edition:

* No in-app ads

* Additional News about Taiwan per section

* Notifications take you directly to the article

* Additional Taiwanese cities news coverage including Pintung, Zhubei, Yuanlin, Douliu, Taitung, scenic Hualien and more

* More Taiwanese companies news coverage including Chunghwa Telecom, Acer, AU Optronics, MediaTek & others

What's new in version

Release January 5, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

