X

TaipeiNoli - Taipei/Taiwan Tour Guide for Android

By studio219 Free

Developer's Description

By studio219

Take this app before you go on your trip to Taipei/Taiwan!

Take a look at Taipei/Taiwan with a handy app before you see a thick book.

TOURIST SPOT GUIDE

Information about sightseeing spots in Taipei is very clear.

Photos of attractions, open hours, rates, and website URLs are written.

Find a destination that you are interested in.

GOOGLE MAP INFO

Taipei's tourist attractions are shown on Google maps.

You can see where Taipei's tourist attractions are located.

FAVORITE

Add your favorite places to your Favorites.

You can add it conveniently by clicking the button.

TALK FORUM

Talk to a wide range of people about Taipei.

Ask questions and answer what you know.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping