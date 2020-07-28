Tafseer Hikmat Ul Quran | consists of all Surah Tafseer in Pashto Audio MP3 from fully authentic source. The app consists of 197 MP3 Audio clips and each of them minimum one hour long. If you would like to help spread the deen of Allah S.W.T to others, please share with your friends and family whatever you can. Insha'allah you will be rewarded with Sadaqah e Jarriyah.

Features:

Easy to Use.

Downloaded

Feature available:

Smooth and Best Audio Player.

From Authentic Source by (Sheikh Abu Muhammad Aminullah Al Peshawari).

197 Audio Clips.

Permissions:

Storage access/Internet permission has to be granted only for storing and downloading Tafseer ul Quran Audio.

In case of any problems or related to copyright or any other mistake with the effect of this app, please don't hesitate to contact us while giving negative opinions. Please send us an e-mail and review the problem in brief.

Note:

Tafseer Hikmat ul Quran is a free app and have some minor ads, so you will not need to worry about that. if you have any issue related to app please, contact us via email.