*Overview

This app is a strategy board for Badminton.

*How to use

1. Move members or balls, or draw lines with a pen.

*Function

You can change the number of members, name, color, mark shape.

You can change the thickness and color of the pen.

You can select the background.

You can save and read the status while you are moving.

If you have any requests please post to the review.

We will correspond as much as possible.

What's new in version 1.3.1

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.3.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
