Tacoma 4 Free Locates Free Things to See/Do around Tacoma

Asking yourself, whats nearby and free? How do I get I get the max experiences for my time available? Where is that popular experience that captures the best of Tacoma? Tacoma 4 Free helps fill your day with memory-making experiences by pointing you to the right places that are just steps away.

Wherever you are in greater Tacoma, this budget-friendly app locates nearby sights, places, and things as you are on-the-go with your smartphone in-hand. Tacoma 4 Free gives you locations, photos, mapping, and turn-by-turn directions for:

* Free Things to See/Do

* Nearby Attractions

* Nearby Museums

* Nearby PhotoOps

* Nearby Food

* Nearby Lodging

Whether youre looking for a favorite landscape photo, an iconic cathedral, a historical setting, a scenic outlook, or an eye-appealing travel photograph, youll find it nearby in Tacoma, Washington and surrounding areas.