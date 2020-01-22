X

Taber's 23 Medical Dictionary for iOS

By Skyscape Medpresso, Inc Free

Great resource for nursing students! Has everything for creating care plans! Has all you will need; disease definition, symptoms, NANDA's, interventions. A must-have for students! Dora Duran

Download the FREE app and view selected topics

- Approximately 10% of the content is viewable in the free app and tapping on the locked topic will launch the in-app purchase screen.

ABOUT: Taber's Cyclopedic Medical Dictionary

65,000 definitions. 1,200 color images. 33,000 audio pronunciations. 100 videos. Patient Care Statements & patient teaching requirements.

Based on: 23rd Edition

Editor : Donald Venes, MD, MSJ

Publisher : F.A. Davis Company

FULL DESCRIPTION:

Tabers brings meanings to life. Put the language of nursing, medicine and the healthcare professions at your fingertips. In hand, online, or on your mobile deviceanywhere and everywhere, Tabers 23 is the all-in-one, go-to source in the classroom, clinical, and beyond.

Under the editorial direction of Donald Venes, MD, MSJ, a team of expert consulting editors and consultants representing nearly every health care profession ensures that the content reflects the most current healthcare information.

- Videos and animationsdemonstrate common procedures, a brief physical assessment, and physiological processes

- Over 33,000 audio pronunciationsbuild speaking confidence.

Key Features

Must-know, rarely memorized information.

- Full-color illustrations of anatomy and physiology and photographs of diseases and disorders photographs focus on the distinguishing features of diseases and disorders.

The tools for success.

- Patient Care Statements Quick-reference summaries detail assessment, treatment, and patient teaching requirements.

- Caution/Safety Statements An easy-to-find icon highlights information critical to safe patient care.

- Disease/Disorder Entrie sConcise descriptions summarize diagnosis, signs and symptoms, etiology, treatments, and prognosis.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Locate a disease, symptom or medication in the fastest possible manner:

- Use "Spotlight Search" from Home screen

- Tap and Hold launch icon to open Last Topic, History, Favorites ..

- Navigate using multiple indices

- History to open frequently visited pages

- Bookmarks

NEVER FORGET ANYTHING:

Mark topics with relevant information:

- Rich-text notes

- Voice memos

- Annotations with scribble, doodle or text

You choose the method to note this regardless of the context you are in to ensure that the important facts are available whenever you access the topic, whether it is tomorrow or six months from now.

REVIEWS

*****Required textbook for first-year nursing school, but it will serve me well for many years PD Smith

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.3

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 4.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

