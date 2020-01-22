Great resource for nursing students! Has everything for creating care plans! Has all you will need; disease definition, symptoms, NANDA's, interventions. A must-have for students! Dora Duran

ABOUT: Taber's Cyclopedic Medical Dictionary

65,000 definitions. 1,200 color images. 33,000 audio pronunciations. 100 videos. Patient Care Statements & patient teaching requirements.

Based on: 23rd Edition

Editor : Donald Venes, MD, MSJ

Publisher : F.A. Davis Company

FULL DESCRIPTION:

Tabers brings meanings to life. Put the language of nursing, medicine and the healthcare professions at your fingertips. In hand, online, or on your mobile deviceanywhere and everywhere, Tabers 23 is the all-in-one, go-to source in the classroom, clinical, and beyond.

Under the editorial direction of Donald Venes, MD, MSJ, a team of expert consulting editors and consultants representing nearly every health care profession ensures that the content reflects the most current healthcare information.

- Videos and animationsdemonstrate common procedures, a brief physical assessment, and physiological processes

- Over 33,000 audio pronunciationsbuild speaking confidence.

Key Features

Must-know, rarely memorized information.

- Full-color illustrations of anatomy and physiology and photographs of diseases and disorders photographs focus on the distinguishing features of diseases and disorders.

The tools for success.

- Patient Care Statements Quick-reference summaries detail assessment, treatment, and patient teaching requirements.

- Caution/Safety Statements An easy-to-find icon highlights information critical to safe patient care.

- Disease/Disorder Entrie sConcise descriptions summarize diagnosis, signs and symptoms, etiology, treatments, and prognosis.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

*****Required textbook for first-year nursing school, but it will serve me well for many years PD Smith