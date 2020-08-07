Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Ta3weem | Egypt Exchange Rates for Android

By Ta3weemOfficial Free

Developer's Description

By Ta3weemOfficial

Ta3weem.com is the 1st website in Egypt to aggregate USD-EGP, EUR-EGP, and SAR-EGP exchange rates across banks in the country. Aiming to fill an important information gap, the website was launched just hours following the Egyptian Central Bank's decision to float the Egyptian pound, in order to provide both businesses and individuals with access to reliable, real-time, automatic exchange rate updates.

We currently cover 28 banks in Egypt:

- HSBC

- Qatar National Bank - QNB AlAhli

- Mashreq Bank

- Emirates NBD

- National Bank of Egypt - NBE

- Banque Misr

- Banque Du Caire

- Bank of Alexandria

- Housing & Development Bank

- Central Bank of Egypt - CBE

- Commercial International Bank - CIB

- Crdit Agricole

- Faisal Islamic Bank - FIB

- Arab Investment Bank - AIBK

- Ahli United Bank

- Arab African International Bank - AAIB

- The Saudi Investment Bank - SAIB

- Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait [Piraeus] - ABK

- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank - ADIB

- Egyptian Gulf Bank - EG-BANK

- Export Development Bank of Egypt - EBE

- Banque du Liban et d'Outre-Mer - BLOM Bank

- The United Bank

- Al Baraka Bank

- Misr Iran Development Bank - MIDB

- National Bank of Greece Egypt - NBG

- Suez Canal Bank

- Principal Bank For Development & Agricultural Credit - PBDAC

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.1

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.4.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now