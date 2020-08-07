Ta3weem.com is the 1st website in Egypt to aggregate USD-EGP, EUR-EGP, and SAR-EGP exchange rates across banks in the country. Aiming to fill an important information gap, the website was launched just hours following the Egyptian Central Bank's decision to float the Egyptian pound, in order to provide both businesses and individuals with access to reliable, real-time, automatic exchange rate updates.

We currently cover 28 banks in Egypt:

- HSBC

- Qatar National Bank - QNB AlAhli

- Mashreq Bank

- Emirates NBD

- National Bank of Egypt - NBE

- Banque Misr

- Banque Du Caire

- Bank of Alexandria

- Housing & Development Bank

- Central Bank of Egypt - CBE

- Commercial International Bank - CIB

- Crdit Agricole

- Faisal Islamic Bank - FIB

- Arab Investment Bank - AIBK

- Ahli United Bank

- Arab African International Bank - AAIB

- The Saudi Investment Bank - SAIB

- Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait [Piraeus] - ABK

- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank - ADIB

- Egyptian Gulf Bank - EG-BANK

- Export Development Bank of Egypt - EBE

- Banque du Liban et d'Outre-Mer - BLOM Bank

- The United Bank

- Al Baraka Bank

- Misr Iran Development Bank - MIDB

- National Bank of Greece Egypt - NBG

- Suez Canal Bank

- Principal Bank For Development & Agricultural Credit - PBDAC