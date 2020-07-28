Keep up to date with Leo Laporte and the TWiT team live with this simple, FREE app. Enjoy.

What is TWiT?

TWiT's technology podcasts cover tech news with discussions on Apple, Google, Windows, Facebook, Linux, Enterprise and all things tech.

List of TWiT shows:

- All About Android

- Before you buy

- Coding 101

- Enterprise Tech

- Floss

- Frame Rate

- Ham Nation

- Home Theater Geeks

- iPad Today

- Know How

- Macbreak Weekly

- NSFW

- Security Now

- Specials

- The Giz Wiz

- Tech News Today

- Tech News Tonight

- This Week in Computer HArdware

- The Tech Gug

- This Week in Tech

- This Week in Google

- This Week in Law

- Triangulation

- The Social Hour

- Windows Weekly

Awards:

- This Week in Tech was the recipient of the 2005, 2008, and 2010 People's Choice Podcast Awards Technology category.

- Tech News Today was the recipient of the 2012 International Academy of Web Television award for Best News Web Series.

- This Week in Computer Hardware, Home Theater Geeks, NSFW, This Week in Tech, MacBreak Weekly, TWiT Live Specials, iPad Today, Tech News Today, The Tech Guy, This Week in Google, and Windows Weekly were named "Best of 2010 in Podcasts" by iTunes Rewind.

- In 2011, This Week in Tech was named "Best Technology Podcast", and TWiT Photo was named "Best New Technology Podcast" by iTunes Rewind.

Future features:

- Immediate twit live stream playback.

TWiT and the TWiT Logo are trademarks of Leo Laporte

TWiT 24/7 is in no way designed by, created by, produced by, or partnered with TWiT LLC