The latest generation of Max Connect product that is compatible with the latest Max platform. Max Connect requires the Max product to be installed and configured for Max Connect in order to use the app.

TV Technology's Award Winning (NAB 2016 Best of Show) Max Connect is the latest iPad based product in the Max Ecosystem suite produced by The Weather Company, an IBM Business. With Max Connect on an iPad Pro, your on-air meteorologists and presenters can drive all of the Max solutions, from Max Reality and Max Storm, to Max Sky. Your talent can control the most compelling on-air presentations staying in command without ever having to turn away from their audience. We designed Max Connect to be intuitive, easy, and fast, so your talent can confidently focus on telling the story and connecting with your audience, without overthinking the presentation. With Max Connect, your entire broadcast is literally in the palm of their hands.

An exciting advance from traditional remote controls for on-air broadcasts, Max Connect uses a highly intuitive and specialized interface so your talent can control and visualize exactly what their audience will view. They can pan and zoom the map, and select preset drawing and query tools, and draw directly with the iPad. Presenters can interact with augmented reality objects in front of them, and deliver life-saving information during severe weather updates without ever turning away from the camera.

Note, that the application can use a healthy amount of data when it's active, to transfer all Max content to be displayed. Battery usage can also be high at times, especially with very complex 3D scenes. After a few minutes of inactivity the application goes into sleep mode and doesn't consume very much battery usage.

This application is designed to work with all versions of Max version 6.7.

Currently following devices are supported: iPad Pro - all models.

What's new in version 6.7.1112.2

Release March 11, 2020
Date Added March 11, 2020
Version 6.7.1112.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wiâ??Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), and iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular.

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
