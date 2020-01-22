Designed by the Cyber Security practice at Taylor Wessing, TW:Cyber Response guides you through the issues your business should be thinking about when trying to prevent, and respond to, data breaches. TW:Cyber Response contains step by step guides on what to do, private contact directories enabling you to manage contact information of key parties and user management features which allow you to securely invite other members of the breach response team.

You will need a free account to use this application.