TULA'S INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL for iOS

By Udayat Solutions Free

UDT eSchool is a complete school automation system. It's features and functionalities is not only limited to school admin but also facilitates parents, teachers, students and school vehicle transporters.

TIS for Parents-

Does my child reached school?

What is timetable for tomorrow?

When is his examination schedule?

How is my child's performance?

When will his bus arrive?

How much and when fees need to be paid?

This app answers all the above and many more questions.

"Attentive Attendance" a module which updates parents regarding their wards daily attendance in school.

Parents can "Apply Leave" and track its status through this app.

"Timely Timetable" module helps parents to view daily time table.

"Exciting Examination" a module which updates parents regarding the examination schedule.

"Result" a module which notifies marks of every examination instantly. This module help you to analyze growth of your ward exam by exam and subject by subject.

"Homely Homework" will give you insight of every day homework on your finger tips.

"Track your child" get your child's school bus/van location on your mobile.

"Fees" this module will give parents automatic reminder a day prior to fees submission day. Parents can also all the transaction history through this app.

TIS for Teachers-

Apart from above common modules.

Teachers can take attendance of their class. They can give homework either by writing the text or taking a snap. Teachers can also assign exam marks through this mobile app.

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
