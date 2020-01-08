Download TopstepTrader's new trading platform, TSTrader, and become a funded trader while trading commission-free, keeping 80% of your profits and never risking your own trading capital. This is trading, reinvented!

Access your futures Trading Combine or Funded Account whenever, wherever. For the first time, TSTrader allows you to go through the entire TopstepTrader evaluation program and become a funded trader, ALL seamlessly across any device.

TopstepTrader's powerful mobile app includes:

ZERO ($0) commissions

Unlimited commission-free trading in your Funded Account.

No platform costs at any step

A completely free platform, from the Trading Combine trial to your funded trading account.

Freedom to trade from anywhere

Never miss a trade opportunity, whether on your mobile phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop.

Easy-to-use and customizable

Get set up and trading within seconds, roll contracts with one click, add third-party tools easily, and much more.

Additional features:

Charts - TSTraders modern-designed charts allow traders to clearly see what is happening in the market, rapidly analyze the data, to act swiftly. Traders can easily create charts that can be customized to preference through a host of styles, including customizable alerts. Utilize a broad set of technical indicators and studies, and enjoy the flexibility of directly executing trades from charts which clearly organize reliable and targeted information.

DOM (Depth of Market) - Designed for speed and ease of use, active traders can quickly analyze price information in the order book at-a-glance and quickly place, change, and manage orders and real-time positions.

Orders and Positions - See all order activity and account positions at a glance.

Alerts - Set real-time alerts by price, account, and position to take charge of key information.

Chat - Need assistance on-the-go? With direct chat to our support team and trade desk, live help is just a chat away.

News & Research - Stay on top of what is happening in the markets with real-time news and research.

Don't have a TopstepTrader account yet? Get started for FREE at http://bit.ly/2wv1rie

*Exchange fees charged by the exchange are passed through to the user.

**Futures and options trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Investors should understand the risks involved in trading and carefully consider whether such trading is suitable in light of their financial circumstances and resources. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.