Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Quiz
Exam preparation application for TSPSC - selection of civil servants in Telangana State Government jobs.
Totally more than 14000 questions, properly categorized in multiple sections !
- Coverage of questions covering wide variety of subjects
- Focusing on India, World events, Science, Day-to-day GK all for competitive exams & general awareness.
- Fast UI, Best in class user-interface presented in Android app Quiz format
- App designed to work for all screens - Phones & Tablets
- Review your answers against right answers - Learn fast
- Detail reports on your performance of all quiz attended
- No limits on quiz, retry any number of times
Subjects covered:
- Telangana GK, Telangana History, Telangana Geography
- General knowledge - Awareness (GK)
Including, Sports, Places, Events, etc
- Indian Polity (Political system)
- Basic economics & commerce Q/A (GK)
- Indian Freedom movement
- Indian History
- Indian Geography
- Science subjects include Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology
This app shall certainly benefit candidates preparing for exams that include
- TSPSC Group 1, 2, 3, 4 Recruitment
- Staff Selection Commission SSC in Telangana