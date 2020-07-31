Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

TSPSC eBook & Quiz for Android

By Sana Edutech Free

Developer's Description

By Sana Edutech

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Quiz

Exam preparation application for TSPSC - selection of civil servants in Telangana State Government jobs.

Totally more than 14000 questions, properly categorized in multiple sections !

- Coverage of questions covering wide variety of subjects

- Focusing on India, World events, Science, Day-to-day GK all for competitive exams & general awareness.

- Fast UI, Best in class user-interface presented in Android app Quiz format

- App designed to work for all screens - Phones & Tablets

- Review your answers against right answers - Learn fast

- Detail reports on your performance of all quiz attended

- No limits on quiz, retry any number of times

Subjects covered:

- Telangana GK, Telangana History, Telangana Geography

- General knowledge - Awareness (GK)

Including, Sports, Places, Events, etc

- Indian Polity (Political system)

- Basic economics & commerce Q/A (GK)

- Indian Freedom movement

- Indian History

- Indian Geography

- Science subjects include Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology

This app shall certainly benefit candidates preparing for exams that include

- TSPSC Group 1, 2, 3, 4 Recruitment

- Staff Selection Commission SSC in Telangana

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.20

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 2.20

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now