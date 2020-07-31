Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Quiz

Exam preparation application for TSPSC - selection of civil servants in Telangana State Government jobs.

Totally more than 14000 questions, properly categorized in multiple sections !

- Coverage of questions covering wide variety of subjects

- Focusing on India, World events, Science, Day-to-day GK all for competitive exams & general awareness.

- Fast UI, Best in class user-interface presented in Android app Quiz format

- App designed to work for all screens - Phones & Tablets

- Review your answers against right answers - Learn fast

- Detail reports on your performance of all quiz attended

- No limits on quiz, retry any number of times

Subjects covered:

- Telangana GK, Telangana History, Telangana Geography

- General knowledge - Awareness (GK)

Including, Sports, Places, Events, etc

- Indian Polity (Political system)

- Basic economics & commerce Q/A (GK)

- Indian Freedom movement

- Indian History

- Indian Geography

- Science subjects include Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology

This app shall certainly benefit candidates preparing for exams that include

- TSPSC Group 1, 2, 3, 4 Recruitment

- Staff Selection Commission SSC in Telangana