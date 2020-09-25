Join or Sign In

TSOL_AR3 for iOS

Wang Junhan

Developer's Description

Wang Junhan

TSOL-AR3ARunity

TSOL-AR3 collection of AR technology and real toys, the integration of the birth of a new generation toys. Software using the latest powerful unified engine development, bringing players a new gaming experience. Built-in four different games, playing zombies, protecting the base, save the hostages, sharpshooters let you meet the stimulating fighting pleasure! What are you waiting for?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
