TRU TAX & CREDIT SOLUTIONS for iOS

By SHANNON CROOKS

Developer's Description

By SHANNON CROOKS

Take the stress out of tax filing.

Simplify your tax filing process with our Mobile App.

Key Information at your Fingertips

-Office phone numbers and email addresses

-Directions to our nearest office

-Learn about our staff

-Book your appointment right from the app

Fast & Easy-to-Use

-Send your documents to us so we can get your return done quickly

-Our user-friendly design makes it easy

-Take a picture of your w-2, answer a few questions and well do the rest

-Use it anywhere! Home, work, on-the-go

Secure

We use the latest data security technology to keep your information safe.

We look forward to helping you get the refund youre entitled to!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.1

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 8.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

