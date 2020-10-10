Join or Sign In

TRAP.FM - Trap Radio for Android

By CMo Free

Developer's Description

By CMo

TRAP.FM

Trap Certified Music

It is the worldwide leading trap radio station in the web! Listen 24/7 to trap music!

Trap * Trill * Future Bass * Hip Hop * Twerk * Jersey Club

You will find 4 different quality streams in the app started from 56kbps, 128kbps to 192kbps (HQ) & 320kbps (HQ).

In addition to this you can browse over our Youtube Channel with the newest trap tracks on it.

- Official free track releases

- Non stop trap radio stream TRAP.FM

- Facebook Page

- Twitter Feeds

- Youtube Channel

- Send us your feedback

TRAP.FM is a project by Dubbase.FM & Drumandbass.FM

Trap * Trill * Future Bass * Hip Hop * Twerk * Jersey Club

www.TRAP.FM

version 52

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 52

Android
Requires Android

