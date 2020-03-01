We develop this very simple app as an offline map from open data online, to help people feel relax and stress-free while traveling.

We get you free from,

* Unstable and not connected internet

* To save cell data and battery life. When youre making a long journey that could be the difference between arriving at your destination on time and seeing your phone die en-route.

* Cutting down on roaming costs while traveling

* Faster loading times

* Worrying to be lost in a new city

* Anxiety with complicated app needs an internet connection

* Enjoy not only the start and destination, but explore the places in between

* Have a big picture of where you are and what else around

* Faster panning and zooming

* No more waiting for maps to load and appear on the screen, no more infuriating blank tiles when maps don't download properly - just the maps you need, right when you need them.

This app includes latest info of

TOKYO DISNEY MAP OFFLINE

Simple TOKYO DISNEY MAP OFFLINE Offline with Zoom In/Zoom out Functions

* TOKYO DISNEYLAND MAP

* TOKYO DISNEYSEA MAP

* HOTELS/HOW TO GET THERE

* TDL SHOWS/PARADES

* TDS SHOWS/PARADES

** Updated in 2019

We wish you enjoy your trip with a little support from our app.

Thank you.