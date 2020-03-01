X

TOKYO DISNEYLAND/SEA MAP OFFLINE for Android

By AppPlay Software Free

Developer's Description

By AppPlay Software

We develop this very simple app as an offline map from open data online, to help people feel relax and stress-free while traveling.

We get you free from,

* Unstable and not connected internet

* To save cell data and battery life. When youre making a long journey that could be the difference between arriving at your destination on time and seeing your phone die en-route.

* Cutting down on roaming costs while traveling

* Faster loading times

* Worrying to be lost in a new city

* Anxiety with complicated app needs an internet connection

* Enjoy not only the start and destination, but explore the places in between

* Have a big picture of where you are and what else around

* Faster panning and zooming

* No more waiting for maps to load and appear on the screen, no more infuriating blank tiles when maps don't download properly - just the maps you need, right when you need them.

This app includes latest info of

TOKYO DISNEY MAP OFFLINE

Simple TOKYO DISNEY MAP OFFLINE Offline with Zoom In/Zoom out Functions

* TOKYO DISNEYLAND MAP

* TOKYO DISNEYSEA MAP

* HOTELS/HOW TO GET THERE

* TDL SHOWS/PARADES

* TDS SHOWS/PARADES

** Updated in 2019

We wish you enjoy your trip with a little support from our app.

Thank you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

