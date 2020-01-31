X

TOGAF 9.1 Exam Prep 2018 for iOS

By Ken Li $1.99

Developer's Description

By Ken Li

TOGAF Exam Prep 2018 app is an excellent tool for self-study and exam preparation. NO registration required, NO in-app purchases and NO ads.

Features:

Three practice modes Choose between full exam with 40 questions or faster tests with 10 or 20 questions

Question bank with over 350 practice questions. These questions are based on the official TOGAF 9.1 exam

The app randomises questions and answers each time you start a practice test

Instant feedback on each question on whether you answered right or wrong, and a summary when all the questions have been answered

Glossary of key TOGAF terms

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release January 31, 2020
Date Added January 31, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping