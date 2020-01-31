TOGAF Exam Prep 2018 app is an excellent tool for self-study and exam preparation. NO registration required, NO in-app purchases and NO ads.
Features:
Three practice modes Choose between full exam with 40 questions or faster tests with 10 or 20 questions
Question bank with over 350 practice questions. These questions are based on the official TOGAF 9.1 exam
The app randomises questions and answers each time you start a practice test
Instant feedback on each question on whether you answered right or wrong, and a summary when all the questions have been answered
Glossary of key TOGAF terms
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.