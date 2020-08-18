TNT mod for MCPE (Minecraft Pocket Edition) is a mod that includs more than 50+ TNTs to the game (you can see all TNTs are in creative redstone tabs).

Features:

- Newest Furniture mod for minecraft

- Selection of the most popular mods and maps with TNT

- Easy to install mod and map. Click Install & run Minecraft with a ready-to-play mod or map

- You can check screenshots and descriptions of mod or map before installing

- helps to add Gunpowder Ore

App include a lot of TNT mods and maps :

- Nuker Mod

- Too Much TNT Mod

- Useful TNT Mod

- Supercharged TNT Addon

- Throwing TNT & Dynamite Mod...

TNT is a block that can be used by the player to initiate a controlled explosion.

TNT can be broken instantly with any tool, or without a tool. However, primed TNT cannot be broken, as it is an entity. TNT will also drop when a minecart with TNT is broken.

DISCLAIMER: TNT mod is an unofficial application for Minecraft PE. This application is not affiliated in any way with Mojang AB. All rights reserved. The Minecraft Name, the Minecraft Brand and the Minecraft Assets are all property of Mojang AB or their respectful owner. In accordance with http://account.mojang.com/documents/brand_guidelines