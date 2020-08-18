Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

TNT Mods & Maps for Android

By GSTUDIO Free

Developer's Description

By GSTUDIO

TNT mod for MCPE (Minecraft Pocket Edition) is a mod that includs more than 50+ TNTs to the game (you can see all TNTs are in creative redstone tabs).

Features:

- Newest Furniture mod for minecraft

- Selection of the most popular mods and maps with TNT

- Easy to install mod and map. Click Install & run Minecraft with a ready-to-play mod or map

- You can check screenshots and descriptions of mod or map before installing

- helps to add Gunpowder Ore

App include a lot of TNT mods and maps :

- Nuker Mod

- Too Much TNT Mod

- Useful TNT Mod

- Supercharged TNT Addon

- Throwing TNT & Dynamite Mod...

TNT is a block that can be used by the player to initiate a controlled explosion.

TNT can be broken instantly with any tool, or without a tool. However, primed TNT cannot be broken, as it is an entity. TNT will also drop when a minecart with TNT is broken.

DISCLAIMER: TNT mod is an unofficial application for Minecraft PE. This application is not affiliated in any way with Mojang AB. All rights reserved. The Minecraft Name, the Minecraft Brand and the Minecraft Assets are all property of Mojang AB or their respectful owner. In accordance with http://account.mojang.com/documents/brand_guidelines

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now