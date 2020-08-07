TL;DL - Too Long; Didn't Listen - is the best podcast app designed to help you discover new shows.It's the app to discover podcasts, bookmark parts of your favorite episodes, discuss and share shows with friends . TLDL makes podcast listening truly social.

Main features include:

Curated feed - Our team selects the best bookmarks made by users of our app for you to listen to, all available on your main feed. Whenever you're bored you can open TL;DL and find a new show to listen to.

Social feed - You can invite and follow your friends! Bookmarks made by them show up on your feed. You can like, comment and share, making the entire experience social.

Bookmark - Podcasts are incredibly long and people talk about a lot of things in one episode, you can save only the parts that are the most interesting to you and find all your bookmarks in your profile. It's like bookmarking a book!

Bookmark via other apps - If you're used to listening to podcasts on other apps, no problem at all. We've built a share sheet extension where you can create bookmarks directly from the other app via share sheet. You can later find all your bookmarks in your profile feed.

Share bookmarks via link - If you find something really interesting and worth sharing with a friend, you can easily tap on share and a bookmark to a friend.

Profiles - You can find all your saved bookmarks as well as liked bookmarks on your profile. You can also see and follow your friends' profiles on the app.

Thanks so much for using the app. We're going to be rolling new updates and improvements constantly, so stay tuned :)