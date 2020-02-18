X

TJ SMART SONG LIST/Philippines for iOS

By TJ MEDIA Free

The TJ Smart Song List is a multi-functional APP that helps you use and explore your TJ Media Karaoke easier and in a more enjoyable way.

Experience a whole new level of innovation and supremacy with the TJ Smart Song List, the companion application for the TJ Media Supremo (TKR-306P).

It serves you many different functions It is a digital Karaoke song book itself, where you can search according to format and category (Multiplex, Chorus, Real Sound, MTV, Medley, Duet), Event, Language selection (OPM & Foreign), Title, Singer, Top 100 list, Monthly Song release and users My Favorite list; it is a fully-functional remote controller that enables you to navigate the Karaoke controls and functions, reserve, and play; it is also serves as a recording app that enables you to record your audio Karaoke audio performances (and screenshots), and save them to your mobile devices memory.

Under the FUN feature of the TJ Smart Song List is a bunch of enjoyable experiences such as the Message Sign that allows you to display notes and messages you want to post on-screen; the Transfer Image that allows you to flash your own photos on-screen as background display; the Transfer MP3 that allows you to play music saved on your phone to the loudspeakers through the Karaoke machine; the Perfect Pitch a feature that allows you to sing a song like a game where you must hit the right note guides displayed on-screen to get a high score; and the Roleta feature (found on the Remote Control button) which allows you to play spin-the-roulette games where you can customize the rules/instructions to be selected.

Aside from these features, the TJ Smart Song List is linked to the TJ Smart New Song APP.

Version 2.1.5

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wiâ??Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

