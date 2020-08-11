Join or Sign In

TIDY app - #1 Cleaning App for Home & Airbnb for Android

By Tidy Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By Tidy Technologies

TIDY app is the easiest way to book top-rated cleaners on demand. Just tell us what you need and when you need it, then pay securely right from your phone. Manage your bookings on the go, check the progress of your bookings, and rate them afterward to help us maintain quality service.

Why TIDY app?

Top-rated professionals. TIDY app professionals are experienced, friendly, background-checked, and insured.

Flexible time.

Last-minute bookings.

One-time cleaning or scheduled cleanings (weekly, bi-weekly, monthly)

Next-day availability. Appointments are available for 7 days per week.

The TIDY app Satisfaction Service. Your happiness is our goal. If youre not happy, well work to make it right.

24/7 customer service.

Let TIDY app take care of your home and office service needs so you can get back to the things you love most!

TIDY app professionals provide the following services:

Home & Condo Cleaning

Business & Office Cleaning

Airbnb & Rental Cleaning

Cleaning for Moving

Party Help & Cleanup

Cleaning for Renovations

Cleaning for Home Staging

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.6.0

General

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Version 0.6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
