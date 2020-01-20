You must get out from the zombie Granny House in 5 days only & Our Granny Already Done some Obstacles and Granny Troubles to make the escape from the BARBIE Granny House Impossible.

Be Ready!! Be careful!! OUR GRANNY IS NOT EASY, SHE IS VERY DANGEROUS.

Scary zombie granny 2 Lives in this House thousands of years ago, many People before tried to Escape from the Granny House but they couldnt because of the dangerous and scary Sponge granny Obstacles and tricks.

Be The first one who will escape and find the exit door in the Sponge Granny House.

Try to leave a good impact inside the zombie Scary Granny House and be the winner.

Features For our Scary Granny House - zombie Granny House Rich is granny: The new best horror game of this year with many features:

- Jump scared, traps are everywhere so be careful.

- granny in new looks - evil clown.

- Rich granny mod 2019

- Horror and fear are always visible from inside.

- Hide to survive, you must be hurryy.

- Children should say hello to the evil devil.

- Easy to play with Ghost mode, Very hard mode and Dark mode.

- Cry if you are scared but do not give up, get out of the ghost house with any price.

Lets Set Some Characteristics of our Scary zombie Granny Horror game:

- When youre lost be aware to pass through any scary or obstacles made by our Sponge Granny Owner.

- our Scary Rich Sponge Granny will be ready to do anything that push you to dangers or death.

- The surprise that Scary zombie Sponge Granny Did sometimes some crazy things, she Kicks her neighborhood just to leave and avoid any battle together.

- Our team make this game to leave a good impact to our user or player of zombie granny Scary Games by using some Smooth control and Operation.

- Our game is the scariest games through all similar of Granny barbie games.

Download or Original and new Scary zombie granny 2 - The Horror Game 2019 if you want to live the real scary games.

You must find the escape route from the zombie Granny house, you will have to use all the tools that you have at your hand to complete the puzzle and unlock doors finding the key hidden somewhere in structure that will help you get out of here.

Be quiet and careful because the zombie Granny hears everything. She set traps by herself for her unexpected guests. You have only 5 days to get out of her house.