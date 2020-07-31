Sign in to add and modify your software
You must destroy enemy tanks. You must improve your tank, that would destroy even more enemies. If your tank can not withstand the enemy tanks, try to buy a more powerful tank. Use artillery and aviation. You have to pass 3 campaigns. Each campaign consists of 30 levels. The game uses real physical 3D engine. Each track and roller worked individually. If you want to know more, try to play!
Key Features:
42 tanks
3 campaigns
Realistic physics
Aviation
Upgrades