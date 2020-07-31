You must destroy enemy tanks. You must improve your tank, that would destroy even more enemies. If your tank can not withstand the enemy tanks, try to buy a more powerful tank. Use artillery and aviation. You have to pass 3 campaigns. Each campaign consists of 30 levels. The game uses real physical 3D engine. Each track and roller worked individually. If you want to know more, try to play!

Key Features:

42 tanks

3 campaigns

Realistic physics

Aviation

Upgrades