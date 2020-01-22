X

TG Ibiza Tickets & Guest Lists for Android

By APP Tickets y Guest lists en Ibiza Free

TG Ibiza is the definitive App for your parties in Ibiza, with which you can get the best prices either with Official Tickets or by signing up for free on the Guest lists.

Use TG Ibiza for:

Know the weekly parties of each Club.

Obtain information and schedules for all parties.

View ratings and comments from other users.

Know which are the best 10 parties of Ibiza according to users.

Chat with other users in the online chat.

Buy your tickets (Official Tickets)

Sign up in Discount Lists (Guest lists)

Find out about Packs with Boat Party from different companies.

Get your confirmation of Guest lists in your email.

It's very simple, useful and will save you money! If you are one of the more than 2.7 million tourists that visit the island every summer, this year do not hesitate ..

DOWNLOAD NOW FOR FREE - TG IBIZA -!

What's new in version 0.4.6

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 0.4.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
