TEUIDA Learn & Speak Korean for iOS

By TEUIDA Free

By TEUIDA

Do you want to speak Korean?

Do you want to practice having conversations?

Do you want to get instant feedback on your speaking skills?

Then this app is perfect for you. We provide hundreds of lessons and speaking exercises designed to improve your Korean skills.

From the very first lesson, TEUIDA will help you speak Korean and fine-tune your pronunciation.

Now, speak Korean like a native with TEUIDA.

> Bite-sized lectures with speaking exercises

> Conversation practice with K-pop stars

> Practice speaking in everyday situations

> A.I. pronunciation analysis

> New content updated weekly

Please note you will need a TEUIDA premium plan in order to access all content and exclusive features.

Follow us on social media.

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teuidaapp

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teuidaapp

- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOXr057Ke81U9BNpsulJA5w

version 1.0.7

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.0.7

iOS
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
