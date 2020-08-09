TEAMS: TRAVEL, EVENTS AND MANAGEMENT IN SPORTS, is the worlds leading conference and expo for the sports-event industry. Presented by SportsTravel magazine, TEAMS 19 will be held in Anaheim, California. Launched in 1998, TEAMS attracts more than one thousand attendees including CEOs, executive directors and event managers from sports organizations as well as representatives from sports commissions and convention bureaus, corporate sponsors, event suppliers and other hospitality industry opinion leaders. For more than 20 years, TEAMS has helped define the sports-event and appointment-based trade show industries.