X

TEAMS Conference & Expo 2019 for Android

By BRAVURA TECHNOLOGIES Free

Developer's Description

By BRAVURA TECHNOLOGIES

TEAMS: TRAVEL, EVENTS AND MANAGEMENT IN SPORTS, is the worlds leading conference and expo for the sports-event industry. Presented by SportsTravel magazine, TEAMS 19 will be held in Anaheim, California. Launched in 1998, TEAMS attracts more than one thousand attendees including CEOs, executive directors and event managers from sports organizations as well as representatives from sports commissions and convention bureaus, corporate sponsors, event suppliers and other hospitality industry opinion leaders. For more than 20 years, TEAMS has helped define the sports-event and appointment-based trade show industries.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping