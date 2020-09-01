TE Events is the official mobile app for TE Connectivity's events such as trade shows, tech days, and more.

This mobile app allows you to:

* View schedules, explore sessions, and find networking events.

* Create your own personal schedule and access location and speaker information

* Post updates to sessions, keynotes, etc.

* Interact with a real-time feed of all event activity that showcases which sessions are trending, most popular photos, and popular discussion topics.

* Earn points & badges for being active on the app and at the event. Check the Leaderboard to see how you compare to other attendees.

* Expand your professional network and have fun!

Features of the app:

* Status Update - a quick way to share photos, comments, and which sessions you're attending

* Activity Feed - the real-time pulse of the event. See what people are saying, view photos from the event, find trending sessions & topics, and "like" and comment on other attendees' posts

* Agenda - view the full agenda and related information (session time, location, speaker info, etc.)

* Attendees - see who's at the event and connect with them through the app

* Leaderboard - see who has the most points at the event and climb your way to the top by posting updates, checking in, sharing photos, and more

As you use the app, you'll earn points and badges for participation.

Join in the fun, enjoy the app, and have a great event!