Ace your Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN) exam! Brought to you by Springer Publishing and authored by Kendra Menzies Kent, this comprehensive study guide for nurses seeking TCRN certification features over 360+ practice questions & answers with rationales, test-taking skills, and a comprehensive content review.
Install the free version today and jump-start your studying! We have provided a limited free version of the content that you can try before deciding to upgrade. This version includes a limited amount of practice questions and basic progress metrics.
Get your best value by upgrading to the Premium Version with a one time, in-app purchase. The Premium Version includes access to:
360+ exam-style practice questions with explanations, including a full-length practice test
Unlimited access to all content review ebook categories, including:
Neurological Trauma
Maxillofacial Trauma
Neck Trauma
Thoracic Trauma
Abdominal Trauma
Genitourinary Trauma
Obstetrical Trauma
Musculoskeletal Trauma
Surface and Burn Trauma
Psychosocial Issues of Trauma
Shock
Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome/Multiple Organ Dysfunction
Injury Prevention and Public Education
Prehospital Care
Patient Safety and Patient Transfers
Forensic Issues
End-of-Life Issues
Trauma Quality Management
Staff Safety and Critical Incident Stress Management
Disaster Management
Regulations and Standards
Ethical Issues
Clinical Practice
Continuum of Care for Trauma
And more!
Detailed results tracking
Hundreds of must-know TCRN topics
Springer Publishing
Call us at 319-237-7162 or email us at nursing@hltcorp.com with any questions.
The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) is the sole owner of the Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN) certification program. BCEN does not endorse any TCRN certification exam review resources or have a proprietary relationship with Springer Publishing Company.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.