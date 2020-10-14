Join or Sign In

TAM.BY companies in Belarus for Android

By TUT.BY Free

Developer's Description

By TUT.BY

TAM.BY is the catalogue with information about almost 80 000 companies and institutions of Minsk, Brest, Vitebsk, Gomel, Mogilev and other cities in Belarus (the nearest cafes, bars and restaurants, shops, beauty salons, spas, saunas, bowling, billiards, cinemas, night clubs, food delivery, taxis, gas stations, service stations, ATMs and more)!

You will be able to:

- Find the nearest companies using our Categories or convenient search on all Belarus regions: Minsk, Brest, Grodno, Vitebsk, Mogilev, Gomel

- Filter companies using a wide range of parameters

- View the companies on the map

- See a route map to the selected company

- Watch and add photos to the companies

- Watch 3D cafes and restaurants panoramas

- Read and post reviews

- Add the companies to Favorite

Leisure and Entertainment

- Restaurants and cafes in Minsk and Belarus

- Bars, night clubs, casinos, food delivery

- Saunas, bowling, billiards, paintball

- Theatres, cinemas

Travel and Tourism

- Cottages and apartments, hotels

- Embassies, travel agencies

The world of transport and related services

- Petrol stations, car washes, Autohauses, service stations, tire services

- Taxi services

- Traffic police, inspection, driving schools

- Autohauses, car dealers (where you can buy and sell cars)

- Airports, Airlines

Health and Beauty

- Beauty salons, hairdressers

- Fitness Centres, SPA-centers

- Wedding salons, solariums

- Medical centers, pharmacies

Goods and shopping

- Shopping centers and specialty shops

- Clothes and shoes

- All for construction and repair

Education and self-development

- Foreign language courses

- Teaching and training

Information in TAM.BY is constantly being updated with new companies, new photos and reviews.

We will help you to navigate the city better, to stay abreast of companies changes and proposals.

TAM.BY - the necessary services at the right moment!

