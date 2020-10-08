Join or Sign In

TAHA & LOVE for iOS

By Limosys Software LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Limosys Software LLC

Mobile App to book and manage Taha Limo reservations.

It doesn't matter if your reservations were booked over the phone, on-line or via your mobile device, Taha Limo Car Service app allows you to manage all your ground transportation needs right from your phone or tablet.

Key features include:

Easy reservations for now or future travel

GPS based, recent addresses used or Airport reservations

Book for yourself or others

Easy edit or cancellation of reservations

Instant status updates

Driver location and ETA

Corporate and personal payment management

And much more...

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
