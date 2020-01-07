Listen to your favorite OPM hits wherever, whenever with this dedicated app! Win amazing prizes. Keep up-to-date with the latest news. And enjoy non-stop fun with the TAG 91.1 jocks! MAHAL KO MUSIC KO!

Take TAG 91.1 wherever you go with the new and improved app.

Features:

Listen to live radio on the move

Pause and rewind live radio

Send free sms messages and pictures to the studio from the TAG 91.1 iPhone app

See the last 10 songs played

Download the song that is currently playing or the last 10 songs on iTunes

Share the song that is currently playing or the last 10 songs

View the show schedule so you never miss your favorite show

Rate your favorite songs so we can always play your favorite music