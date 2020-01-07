X

TAG 91.1 for iOS

By Arabian Radio Network Free

Developer's Description

By Arabian Radio Network

Listen to your favorite OPM hits wherever, whenever with this dedicated app! Win amazing prizes. Keep up-to-date with the latest news. And enjoy non-stop fun with the TAG 91.1 jocks! MAHAL KO MUSIC KO!

Take TAG 91.1 wherever you go with the new and improved app.

Features:

Listen to live radio on the move

Pause and rewind live radio

Send free sms messages and pictures to the studio from the TAG 91.1 iPhone app

See the last 10 songs played

Download the song that is currently playing or the last 10 songs on iTunes

Share the song that is currently playing or the last 10 songs

View the show schedule so you never miss your favorite show

Rate your favorite songs so we can always play your favorite music

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.5

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 5.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping