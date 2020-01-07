Listen to your favorite OPM hits wherever, whenever with this dedicated app! Win amazing prizes. Keep up-to-date with the latest news. And enjoy non-stop fun with the TAG 91.1 jocks! MAHAL KO MUSIC KO!
Take TAG 91.1 wherever you go with the new and improved app.
Features:
Listen to live radio on the move
Pause and rewind live radio
Send free sms messages and pictures to the studio from the TAG 91.1 iPhone app
See the last 10 songs played
Download the song that is currently playing or the last 10 songs on iTunes
Share the song that is currently playing or the last 10 songs
View the show schedule so you never miss your favorite show
Rate your favorite songs so we can always play your favorite music
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.