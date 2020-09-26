Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Welcome to T!mer! - T!mer is the most powerful visualized timer you can use.
This app lets you focus on your tasks and don't waste your time.
Features
Start T!mer quickly using some of touches
T!mer supports shortcuts to start T!mer more quickly
T!mer also supports multiple notification sounds and colors
Check time using "Today Extension"
Use T!mer, Get your goals!