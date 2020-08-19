Join or Sign In

T&T Restaurants for iOS

By Trinidad Free

Developer's Description

By Trinidad

Trinidad & Tobago Restaurants comprehensive directory for dining out in T&T!

Our objective is to deliver a fully exhaustive list of restaurants in Trinidad & Tobago and to promote Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week (TTRW) - the signature delicious event on the Trinidad and Tobago entertainment calendar - one which celebrates our culinary diversity, promotes the development of a vibrant restaurant ethos and encourages dining out among locals and visitors alike. The TTRW section of this app will help you make the most of this 10-day culinary celebration which is carded every year in September.

With this app you can:

- Browse our directory of Trinidad & Tobago restaurants

- Use filters to sort and narrow down your search!

- Browse all TTRW participating restaurants

- View individual restaurant profiles, see their contact info, location, directions, opening hours

- Preview menus online

- Create wish lists

- Rate listings

- Discover new and rediscover favorite restaurants in your locale

- Share pictures of your meal over your favourite social media platform

During this TTRW, your favorite Trinidad and Tobago restaurants slash their prices up to 30% by offering specialized menus. Users can browse all participating restaurants, view individual restaurant profiles, create wish lists and tasted lists, discover restaurants in their vicinity and share pictures of their meal over their favorite social media platform.

Welcome to the concept of diverse and exciting dining in Trinidad and Tobago!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
