T&S SOS for iOS

By Clarkson Cloud Free

Developer's Description

By Clarkson Cloud

With more than 100 years of combined shipping experience, we lead the field in international towage and salvage broking.

As a team dedicated to the towage and salvage industry, we provide:

Immediate tug assistance.

App provides On-call 24/7 services.

Effective and impartial services to ship-owners, managers, underwriters and others in the marine industries when towage and/or salvage may be required.

We provide a single point of contact for salvors, shipowners, tug owners, H&M and P&I underwriters. Our database and extensive range of contacts means access to a wide range of tug owners - both international and local. As part of the larger Offshore team we have unique access to the breadth and depth of geographical market coverage and in house research and analysis, ensuring that the information we provide to our clients is the most up to date and relevant.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.1

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 3.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

