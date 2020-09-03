With more than 100 years of combined shipping experience, we lead the field in international towage and salvage broking.

As a team dedicated to the towage and salvage industry, we provide:

Immediate tug assistance.

App provides On-call 24/7 services.

Effective and impartial services to ship-owners, managers, underwriters and others in the marine industries when towage and/or salvage may be required.

We provide a single point of contact for salvors, shipowners, tug owners, H&M and P&I underwriters. Our database and extensive range of contacts means access to a wide range of tug owners - both international and local. As part of the larger Offshore team we have unique access to the breadth and depth of geographical market coverage and in house research and analysis, ensuring that the information we provide to our clients is the most up to date and relevant.