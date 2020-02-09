X

T- Rex Steve Endless Browser Game - Let the offline Dinosaur Run & jump for iOS

By Muhammad Ahmad Free

Developer's Description

By Muhammad Ahmad

See Steve, the jumping dinosaur that lives in your app center.

Play with Steve anytime, anywhere, by just dragging down from the top on your screen to reveal the notification center and your new dino-friend will be there waiting for you!

Steve invited his friends! (And they'll keep coming over and over). There are more characters available, you can play with these awesome characters which are on settled soccer levels ... After gaining target score you can play with all of them. This thing encourage you to achieve your assigning targets. All Jumpers have the same jumping abilities, but that doesnt mean they dont have feelings.

Make him jump and avoid the obstacles to get the highest score.

Download Now and Enjoy Free Excitement.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
