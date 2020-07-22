Hunt & Survive Simulation that is only to save the life!

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter is a hunting simulation that is completely true to life and totally breathtaking. You land on a distant planet inhabited by dinosaurs and progress from a shy wildlife observer to a stealthy and ruthless T-Rex hunter. All dinosaurs are in full 3D complete with their terrifying roars!

Ice Age lets you hunt the biggest and most dangerous dinosaurs in the Jurassic parks with access to powerful guns. Open and explore a huge 3d world in HD quality inhabited by the variety of monsters. Start with an easy prey and move up the food chain eventually hunting the deadliest creatures alive.

VISIT INTERESTING LOCATIONS:

Kill animals in lush and dangerous safari environments like the overgrown jungle and animal boneyard!

WIDE RANGE OF COLLECTION:

The hunter is equipped with wide range of firearms, which allow them to stay away from the claws and teeth of deadly dinosaurs.

Shoot like a professional with- Machine gun, Assault Rifle, and Shotgun

SEARCH DINOSAURS:

Immerse yourself in diverse environments filled with many dino species! Watch out for attacking predators including Tyrannosaurus, Velociraptor, Pterodactylus, and Carnotaurus!

GAME FEATURES:

- Realistic console-quality HD graphics and awesome sound effects

- Map and radar to locate and track dinosaurs

- Huge 3D forest, open to exploring!

- 3D Animals, from the Herbivorous (plant eating) for novice hunters to the carnivorous (meat-eating) for the experts

- Real-world weapons and upgrades

- Immersive hunting missions to complete