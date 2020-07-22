Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

T-Rex Hunting Season 2016:Dino Hunter Survival Mission in Jurassic Island for iOS

By Saqib Khan Free

Developer's Description

By Saqib Khan

Hunt & Survive Simulation that is only to save the life!

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter is a hunting simulation that is completely true to life and totally breathtaking. You land on a distant planet inhabited by dinosaurs and progress from a shy wildlife observer to a stealthy and ruthless T-Rex hunter. All dinosaurs are in full 3D complete with their terrifying roars!

Ice Age lets you hunt the biggest and most dangerous dinosaurs in the Jurassic parks with access to powerful guns. Open and explore a huge 3d world in HD quality inhabited by the variety of monsters. Start with an easy prey and move up the food chain eventually hunting the deadliest creatures alive.

VISIT INTERESTING LOCATIONS:

Kill animals in lush and dangerous safari environments like the overgrown jungle and animal boneyard!

WIDE RANGE OF COLLECTION:

The hunter is equipped with wide range of firearms, which allow them to stay away from the claws and teeth of deadly dinosaurs.

Shoot like a professional with- Machine gun, Assault Rifle, and Shotgun

SEARCH DINOSAURS:

Immerse yourself in diverse environments filled with many dino species! Watch out for attacking predators including Tyrannosaurus, Velociraptor, Pterodactylus, and Carnotaurus!

GAME FEATURES:

- Realistic console-quality HD graphics and awesome sound effects

- Map and radar to locate and track dinosaurs

- Huge 3D forest, open to exploring!

- 3D Animals, from the Herbivorous (plant eating) for novice hunters to the carnivorous (meat-eating) for the experts

- Real-world weapons and upgrades

- Immersive hunting missions to complete

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

ROBLOX

Free
Explore an infinite variety of ultimate virtual 3D worlds powered by your imagination.
iOS
ROBLOX

Minecraft

$6.99
Craft, create, and explore alone, or with friends.
iOS
Minecraft

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies

$6.99
The Call of Duty: Zombies phenomenon has risen back to life.Adapted from the best-selling console hit and built specifically for tablets and...
iOS
Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now