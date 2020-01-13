Following the success of ""Touch & Move! African animals"" and rise in popularity, we would like to release the second app of series "Touch & Move! World animals" - North American animals.

When you TRACE or DRAW lines on screen, roads appear with funny sounds and animals living in North America start walking.

When you TAP, houses and trees grow up, and offspring come into being.

Tap walking animals and have fun with animals' cute gestures and sounds.

Also, you can learn many pieces of information about those animals through subtitles below the screen.

Moreover, when you touch those subtitlesChat voice of sister Oneesan can be heard So, kids who still cannot read can play easily with amusement.

A collection of above 200 kinds of various animal information!

Sometimes, cute animals will appear in shout of joy.

Voice: Ms. deko

Volume is high on some devices. Please pay attention to volume at game start.