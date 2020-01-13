X

T&M! North American animals for Android

By Atech Free

Developer's Description

By Atech

Following the success of ""Touch & Move! African animals"" and rise in popularity, we would like to release the second app of series "Touch & Move! World animals" - North American animals.

When you TRACE or DRAW lines on screen, roads appear with funny sounds and animals living in North America start walking.

When you TAP, houses and trees grow up, and offspring come into being.

Tap walking animals and have fun with animals' cute gestures and sounds.

Also, you can learn many pieces of information about those animals through subtitles below the screen.

Moreover, when you touch those subtitlesChat voice of sister Oneesan can be heard So, kids who still cannot read can play easily with amusement.

A collection of above 200 kinds of various animal information!

Sometimes, cute animals will appear in shout of joy.

Also check out "Touch & Move! African animals" !http://atech.jp/mp28d

Voice: Ms. deko

Volume is high on some devices. Please pay attention to volume at game start.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping