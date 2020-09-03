Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

T.I.A - Ngti Whtua Orkei for iOS

By Titan IDeas Ltd Free

Developer's Description

By Titan IDeas Ltd

Experience Mori cultural stories and see Mori superheroes come to life in 3D anywhere in the world using the magic of Augmented Reality.

These stories are brought to you by Ngti Whtua rkei, a hap (subtribe) of the wider Ngti Whtua iwi whose ancestral lands are around the Tmaki isthmus and Auckland (Tmaki-makau-rau).

App Features:

- Experience a Mori cultural story in your environment using AR

- Take photos and videos with 3D characters and environments

- Take photos and videos of your experience to share with your friends

- Bring story characters to life using the virtual toybox

- Listen to Mori songs and see their translations in english

iOS specific features

- New devices use plane detection. So you just need to scan your surroundings to place your story in your environment. Plane detection works on the following iPhone Models:

-Phone 6s and 6s Plus

-iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

-iPhone SE

-iPad Pro (9.7, 10.5 or 12.9) both first-gen and 2nd-gen

-iPad (2017)

-iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

-iPhone X

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.4

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 2.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now