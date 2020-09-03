Experience Mori cultural stories and see Mori superheroes come to life in 3D anywhere in the world using the magic of Augmented Reality.

These stories are brought to you by Ngti Whtua rkei, a hap (subtribe) of the wider Ngti Whtua iwi whose ancestral lands are around the Tmaki isthmus and Auckland (Tmaki-makau-rau).

App Features:

- Experience a Mori cultural story in your environment using AR

- Take photos and videos with 3D characters and environments

- Take photos and videos of your experience to share with your friends

- Bring story characters to life using the virtual toybox

- Listen to Mori songs and see their translations in english

iOS specific features

- New devices use plane detection. So you just need to scan your surroundings to place your story in your environment. Plane detection works on the following iPhone Models:

-Phone 6s and 6s Plus

-iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

-iPhone SE

-iPad Pro (9.7, 10.5 or 12.9) both first-gen and 2nd-gen

-iPad (2017)

-iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

-iPhone X