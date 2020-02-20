X

T.CON Mobile Maintenance PE for iOS

By T.CON GmbH & Co. KG Free

Developer's Description

By T.CON GmbH & Co. KG

The Mobile Maintenance (MM) application enables maintenance technicians to execute core processes of SAP PM/EAM on the go. Intuitive screens simplify how technicians can consume and enter maintenance-related data in a process-oriented way. All MM functions can be executed offline, and RFID or barcode can be used to identify equipments and functional locations.

Please contact us for further details about the application and the integration into your SAP system landscape.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 20, 2020
Date Added February 20, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping