The Mobile Maintenance (MM) application enables maintenance technicians to execute core processes of SAP PM/EAM on the go. Intuitive screens simplify how technicians can consume and enter maintenance-related data in a process-oriented way. All MM functions can be executed offline, and RFID or barcode can be used to identify equipments and functional locations.
