Official SAP IUC O&G 2019 Event App
Download the official app for the International SAP Conferences for Utilities and Oil & Gas 2019 (April 2-4, Milan, Italy).
App Features:
Full agenda with option to add to your own schedule
Speaker list with bios and session information
In-App messaging tool to set up meetings and network
Sponsor list with full exhibition floorplan
Media Partner list
Attendee list including name, job title and company with option to send messages before, during and after event
Event information including maps and travel information
Option to turn on push notifications to ensure you are kept up to date on site
Social media links so you can join the conversation
Once you have downloaded the app you will be able to log in to your personal interface using the email you registered for the event with. Only event attendees will have access to the app.