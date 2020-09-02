Official SAP IUC O&G 2019 Event App

Download the official app for the International SAP Conferences for Utilities and Oil & Gas 2019 (April 2-4, Milan, Italy).

App Features:

Full agenda with option to add to your own schedule

Speaker list with bios and session information

In-App messaging tool to set up meetings and network

Sponsor list with full exhibition floorplan

Media Partner list

Attendee list including name, job title and company with option to send messages before, during and after event

Event information including maps and travel information

Option to turn on push notifications to ensure you are kept up to date on site

Social media links so you can join the conversation

Once you have downloaded the app you will be able to log in to your personal interface using the email you registered for the event with. Only event attendees will have access to the app.